CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Chase Brown was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, an annual award recognizing the best college football player in the country. Brown is one of 85 players recognized with the preseason honor after a standout season with the Illini, rushing for 1,005 yards, averaging 100.5 per game, good enough for third best in the Big Ten.

Brown will be one of three Illini players in Indianapolis next week for the annual Big Ten Media Days. Chase’s twin brother Sydney will also in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium, along with Jartavius Martin. The two-day event runs July 26-27 with the Illini taking the podium on Wednesday.