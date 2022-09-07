WCIA — Illinois junior Chase Brown is the first ever Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. The Illini junior carried the ball 36 times for 199 yards in last Friday’s 23-20 loss at Indiana, becoming the first player in program history to run for 150+ yards in the first two games of the season. Brown’s 36 carries are the most in a game for the Illini since 2004.

Brown was named a Doak Walker Award preseason candidate in July, a semifinalist list will be released on Nov. 22, with three finalists a week later. The annual award recognizes the nation’s top running back.