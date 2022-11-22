CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior Chase Brown is one of 10 players in the country named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, an annual recognition of college football’s best running back. Brown is in the midst of a standout season, leading the nation in several categories including rushing yards (1,582), a spot he’s held for 11 consecutive weeks.

Brown also holds the top spot in all-purpose yards (1,770), rushes of 10-plus yards (45), 100-yard games (10) and rushing attempts per game (28.1). At No. 3 Michigan over the weekend, Brown ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns against the top-ranked Wolverines defense.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Brown is 116 rushing yards away from breaking the Illinois single-season record and 221 all-purpose yards from becoming the first player in program history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in a season.

Doak Walker Award Semifinalists

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Blake Corum, Michigan

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Kendre Miller, TCU

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State