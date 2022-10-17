WCIA — For the second time this season, Illinois running back Chase Brown was given the Monday honor of being named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Brown ran for 180 yards on 41 carries and also had a receiving touchdown on Saturday. His performance was good enough to move him up to 6th on the Illinois All-Time Rushing Leaders list and became the first player in the country this season to break the century mark. Now the Illini take a rest for a bye week.

“It’s going to be good for everybody. For me it’s going to be good to rest, reset, and come back stronger,” Brown said after the 26-14 win over Minnesota. “That’s for everybody else. O-line, I’m getting 41 carries but we’re also running the ball 41 times.”

“Tub. Tub again,” Brown said in response to what he’s doing to recover. “I’ll live in the training room for the next two weeks here.”

Illinois announced kickoff with Nebraska after its bye on Oct. 29 will be 2:30 p.m. The game will air on either ESPN or ABC.