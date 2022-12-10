CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No surprise, Chase Brown is the Illinois Football Most Valuable Player and Devon Witherspoon is the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the iHotel during the team’s annual banquet. Brown is coming off a historic season leading the Illini offense as the nation’s second leading rusher a Doak Walker Award finalist. Witherspoon was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.
The Illini had a social hour before the hour-long program. Earlier in the day, the team practiced for the third time leading up to the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.