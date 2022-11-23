CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is heading to the Senior Bowl. The Illinois running back announced Wednesday he will play in the iconic game on Jan. 4 in Mobile, Alabama, meaning he’s officially turning pro after this season. Not that the decision was ever in doubt, with Brown posting historic numbers with the Illini. Brown currently leads the nation in several categories, including rushing yards with 1,582. He’s also tops in all-purpose yards (1,779), rushes of 10+ yards (45), 100-yard games (10) and rushing attempts per game (28.1).

“The fact that he does what he does and carries himself the way he carries himself on a daily basis just speaks volumes about the type of person he is,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about his star tailback. “He’s meant obviously an awful lot to our football team and to have somebody consistently break tackles and run and be gritty and and protect the quarterback and do anything he can do to help us win the game.”

Brown is set to join his twin brother Sydney in the all-star game in Mobile, along with Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon. Four players representing the Illini in one year is highest number in program history for the Illini.