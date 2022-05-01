FRENCH LINK, Ind. (WCIA) — Leaving it until the 18th hole at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick, Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart closed out the Illini win with a par to give the team its seventh straight Big Ten Championship and 12 of the last 13.

BIG TEN CHAMPS@IlliniMGolf wins the conference title for the seventh-straight time and 12th in the last 13 years. Look for highlights and reaction tonight on @WCIA3sports at 5:30/10 pic.twitter.com/RxUbGZT0sd — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 1, 2022

Dumont de Chassart had a tough Sunday, hitting seven over par to lose out on the individual title. The Belgian still finished second, even to par on the weekend. Piercen Hunt had the low score for the Illini on the day, shooting par golf through the tough winds.

The wind is howling here in French Lick, Indiana for the final round of the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships. The #Illini are currently two down to Michigan State, with Adrien Dumont de Chassart three strokes in front individually pic.twitter.com/yNHkvFAhIH — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 1, 2022

The Illini have two weeks to prep for the NCAA Regionals now. They have made it to the NCAA Championships every season since 2007.