NORMAN, Okla. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s gymnastics competed in its 14th NCAA Championships in the last 15 seasons, and finished 6th as a team with Hamish Carter and Ashton Anaya being named All-Americans in all-around and still rings, respectively.

Coming off being named Big Ten champion in rings, Anaya put up a 14.300. That was a good enough performance for 4th place in the country. Carter competed in every event, finishing best on floor grabbing 11th place. In all-around, the senior was good enough for 6th.