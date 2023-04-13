CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Camille Hobby is coming to Champaign and ready to reunite with a former teammate. The North Carolina State grad transfer will play her final season of college ball for Illinois, once again teaming up with former Wolfpack guard and current Illini Genesis Bryant.

“I chose Illinois because of the coaching staff and family environment,” Hobby said in a statement. “I’m so excited to join the Fighting Illini family and be a part of what’s next at Illinois.”

“I am so excited to have Camille join our family,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said in a statement. “Camille is exactly what we were looking for. She is someone who can score inside and brings a great defensive presence to our interior. I love that Camille has four years of playing experience in a successful program and knows what it takes to win championships! I recruited Camille out of high school and can’t wait to finally have the opportunity to coach her. She fits our style and most importantly our culture. Camille is a fierce competitor that wants to do whatever it takes to win! I can’t wait to get her here to campus to get to work.”

Hobby is a 6-foot-3 center who started every game for the Wolfpack last season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She brings plenty of experience to the Illini, appearing in every game for NC State the past three years, helping the team qualify for the NCAA tournament all four years the Florida native was on the roster.