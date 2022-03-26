CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With Illinois football back on the practice field for Spring, we are getting a look at who is primed to make an impact for Illini football in 2022.

One of the surprising names involved at this point is linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. The junior missed 11 games last season after a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Nebraska. But before he went down, he made quite the first impression. The then sophomore racked up a sack, tackle for loss, and a 41-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Still working his way back to full strength, the NC State transfer is ready for a full season.

“I’m still getting through it, so it’s not like something that happens over night so I’ve just been working day in, day out to make sure I stay flexible, make sure I’m doing maintenance on my knee,” says Hart. “It’s something that doesn’t stop. When you have those kind of injuries you got to keep going keep going.”

With linebackers Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson moving on to the NFL, Hart will have ample opportunity to make a difference in 2022.