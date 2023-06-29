WCIA — Illinois football has yet another commitment in the Class of 2024, with Caleb Pyfrom pledging to play for the program Thursday morning. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Omaha, Nebraska is the fourth player to commit to the Illini this week and 12th player this month to jump on board.

Pyfrom is a 3-star recruit, ranked No. 673 nationally and the fifth-best player in Nebraska in his class, according to 247Sports. He picked Illinois ahead of offers from his home state school Nebraska, along with other Big Ten opponents Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue and Penn State, among several other Power 5 offers. Pyfrom is the third offensive line recruit in the Class of 2024 for Illinois, vaulting the Illini to the 35th best recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.