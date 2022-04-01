CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois special teams has been a strong point for the Illini in recent years, going back to former Illini Chase McLaughlin who has made a career kicking in the NFL, to last year with James McCourt and Blake Hayes delivering memorable moments kicking and punting.

Specifically with McCourt moving on, that leaves an opportunity for Danville native Caleb Griffin. The former Viking has been waiting on the wings for four seasons, but he will have to compete for the job with two freshmen. What Griffin has going for him is a deep connection to Central Illinois.

“One of the reasons I committed here was so I could play at home in front of teachers, and family and friends from high school,” says Griffin. “If I leave, I didn’t accomplish that. So that was one my goals is to be able to play in front of my family, in front of my people and I hope that I can accomplish that this fall.”

Griffin has made one field goal and five extra points in his Illini career so far.