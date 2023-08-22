CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the 99th time, the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club celebrated the Illinois men’s basketball team Tuesday night with its annual banquet. It doesn’t look like it used to, for the first nine-plus decades it was always an end of the year get together. The pandemic and evolution of the transfer portal has changed the date, with the Kiwanis Club changing it to a tip-off event instead. The numbers have remained strong, with about 300 people in attendance at the iHotel to hear from head coach Brad Underwood and meet the 2023-24 Illini.

“The supporters to come out and do this year after year is really special,” Underwood said. “I hope I’m around for a lot more of them. This is what makes Illinois basketball really and truly one of the best programs in America.”

Proceeds from the banquet raises money for organizations like literacy programs, little leagues and children’s homes for the disadvantaged, all sponsored by the CU Kiwanis Club.