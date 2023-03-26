WCIA — Illinois football is one week down at Spring practice with four more still to come in the lead up to the Spring Game on April 20.

This is the first chance for tight ends coach Robby Discher, defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus, and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to teach their position groups. For Bullen, he brings NFL experience to a group full of talent.

“Just attacking, just attacking off the ball at all times,” Bullen said of what he wants his guys to take from Spring. “On all downs, just rolling off the ball and being disruptive on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

“When [Bullen] first came to us he talked about how the DBs were that group,” Seth Coleman said. “The DBs were that group for us. He’s put it on us to make sure it’s time to step up, for us to be that group.”

The Illini will be back on the practice field on Tuesday.