CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Genesis Bryant won’t forget her afternoon against Florida Atlantic anytime soon. The Illinois junior guard posted her first career triple-double scoring a game high 22 points, dishing 12 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Illini to a blowout 81-46 win at State Farm Center. Brynn Shoup-Hill and Jayla Oden both added 14 points for the Illini, who improved to 11-2 overall on the season.