INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Prospects are continuing to showcase their talents at the NFL Combine this weekend, with teams getting an up close and personal look at former Illini defensive backs Sydney Brown and Quan Martin on Friday.

Former Illini running back Chase Brown won’t see the Lucas Oil Stadium field until Sunday, but his twin brother has given him some marks to try and top.

“I think [Sydney] killed it. He showed that he’s explosive, that’s he’s smooth, and I’m really proud of him,” Brown said at his media availability on Saturday. “I think he set a really good baseline, something for me to go after. But we’ll see. I’m ready to go tomorrow, to chase numbers like that will push me. We dreamed of it ever since we were young. I mean I can remember watching multiple NFL Combines with him. We were middle school, high school, even college. The fact that we’re here together, makes this moment that much more special.”