CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown became the first running back in Illinois football history to run for 100 or more yards in five straight games, quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 329 yards and the Illinois defense held Chattanooga scoreless in a win in the first Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history.

Brown finished the game with 108 yards and a first half touchdown, surpassing the century mark in the third quarter before heading to the sidelines. The Illini (3-1) didn’t need their bell cow back much after that with a big lead, the junior was held to 20 carries, able to preserve his legs before Big Ten play begins next Saturday at Wisconsin.

The passing game was clicking with DeVito throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Pat Bryant caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the opening two quarters, both the sophomore wideout and Isaiah Williams went past the 100-yard mark in the game. Williams added a score in the third quarter on the longest play from scrimmage this season, a 63-yard reception from DeVito to give Illinois a 31-0 lead and put the game out of reach.

Defensively, Illinois posted its first shutout win since 2015. True freshman Gabriel Jacas had the best game of his young career. In his first start, the outside linebacker had eight tackles, a sack and tackle for loss, along with a quarterback hurry. Johnny Newton also stuffed the stat sheet, with the Illini’s leading tackler so far this season racking up eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, along with two QB hurries.

Illinois will now have nine days to prepare for Big Ten play with a trip to Wisconsin in Illini head coach Bret Bielema’s first trip back to Madison.