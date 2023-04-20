CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Britney Anderson is Illinois women’s basketball newest assistant coach, joining the staff after spending three seasons at Stanford. Prior to her time in Palo Alto, Anderson worked at Radford and Virginia Tech.

“I am extremely grateful to be able to work with Coach Green and become a part of the Illini family,” Anderson said in a statement. “Illinois is a special place with special people, and I look forward to continuing to build on last season’s success.”

Anderson replaces Ryan Gensler, who left to become the head coach at Akron. At Stanford, Anderson helped The Cardinal post a 92-12 record, the second-most wins of any school in the country in that time.

“I am so excited to have Britney join our Illini family,” Green said in a statement. “She brings elite experience to us as a recruiter, coach and relationship builder. She has coached some of the best players in the country and has won a national championship – that experience is invaluable. As we continue to build Illinois into a consistent top program in the country, there is no doubt that Britney will help us get there.”

Illinois is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003, finishing the season with a 22-10 record.