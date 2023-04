WCIA — Former Illinois basketball player Brandon Lieb is staying in-state with the 7-foot center announcing Wednesday night he’s transferring to Illinois State. The back-up big man for the Illini appeared in 31 games the past three seasons, averaging one point and one rebound per outing. Lieb announced last month he was entering the portal, one of four scholarship players to transfer along with Jayden Epps, RJ Melendez and Skyy Clark.