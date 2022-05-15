CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Through Illinois basketball Spring workouts, the herd has slowly shrunk with more players going pro or entering the transfer portal.

Five scholarship players are left for Brad Underwood’s squad until transfers in and incoming freshmen can get to campus. Junior Brandon Lieb is one of those still with the team, even after only appearing on the floor 15 times in two years. For the center, he sees a way he can use his veteran voice for good this coming season.

“Being here two years, I think I’ve carved out a role that I can have on this team next year,” Lieb said. “Just the experience part of it, we’ve got a young group of guys. The juniors, me, Connor, Coleman, Dain too, we all gotta step up and lead the younger guys.”

The Illini can still bring in some more veteran pieces. They have three open scholarships.