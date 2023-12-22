ST. LOUIS, MO. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made sure his final Braggin’ Rights game ended on a much better note than last season meltdown. The Illinois senior guard scored a game high 30 points, including 17 in the first half alone, to lead the Illini to a 97-73 blowout win over Missouri in the 43rd edition of Braggin’ Rights at Enterprise Center Friday night.

The Illini (9-2) controlled the tempo from the start in a high-paced first half that saw Illinois up 49-24. Shannon Jr. wasn’t the only guy in double-figures in the opening 20 minutes, with Coleman Hawkins contributing 13 and Quincy Guerrier with 12. Those two players finished with 15 and 28 for the game, respectively. For the game, Shannon Jr. also added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Illinois heads home for Christmas with just one more non-conference game remaining on the schedule, with Farleigh Dickinson visiting Champaign next Friday, before Big Ten play resumes with the start of the new calendar year.