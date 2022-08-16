SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood has won a lot of games on the court the past two seasons, the Illini are the Big Ten’s winningest program in that time going 31-9. His winning ways are also translating to the cattle ring and livestock business.

Underwood won his division showing a heifer he has ownership of over the weekend at the Illinois State Fair. It’s the second straight season the Illini coach has made an appearance in the competition, something that stems from a promise he made long ago when he was an assistant coach at Western Illinois. After becoming friends with a family that sold cattle, Underwood bought into of of their heifers and told the family he’d one day show it at the fair. Last year he fulfilled that promise, this year he returned to do it again.

“It’s something, one I enjoy, and then once once you’ve gotten a little taste of the livestock business, it’s something that kind of makes its way into your blood,” Underwood said. “But I had a great time last year, I had a fantastic time this year. And there was a lot of Illini fans in the in the livestock arena, which made it even a little more fun. And then we won, so you can’t can compete with winning.”