SAVOY (WCIA) — The 2023-24 Illinois basketball roster is set, at least for now. The ever fluidity of college rosters these days makes that statement hard to ever set in stone, but as far as Illini head coach Brad Underwood sees it, he’s got his guys for next season, even with one open scholarship still on the board.

“It’s a good group and you never say never,” Underwood said Monday at the Kendall Gill Cunningham Children’s Home Golf Outing. “If the right guy comes along we have the availability to add one but right now this is who we are.”

The Illini hit the 13 scholarship threshold last month before Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams decommitted. His absence leaves the team one short, something that Underwood and his staff are more than comfortable with. Last season both Zacharie Perrin and Niccolo Moretti joined the team in December and January, respectively, before Perrin left the program in February.

“I think one of the things that’s really hard to do today is fill your roster,” Underwood said. “We’ve added pieces at semester every year. It’s hard to play 13 guys and you know guys are going to transfer, so keeping it at a really manageable number is important.”

Illinois basketball opens official summer practice for Spain on Tuesday, with the team set to take a foreign trip next month.