CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially started its summer workouts for Spain this week, with 10 practices planned before the team leaves on its foreign trip in early August. The workouts will give the new look Illini more time to gel on the court, with five new players on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

One of the biggest question marks remains who will play point guard, but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says he feels good about the position, despite missing out on top portal point guard target RayJ Dennis this offseason. Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams committed shortly after Dennis picked Baylor, but then decommitted last month. It leaves one open scholarship, something Underwood says he’s comfortable with, and Ty Rodgers as one of the top PG options on the currently constructed roster.

“All people have to do is throw in the Arkansas game and he belonged,” Underwood said this week about Rodgers playing point guard. “He was one of the five best players on the court in that game.”

Rodgers didn’t start a game as a freshman last season but appeared in all 33, averaging 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. Against Arkansas in the NCAA tourney, the Michigan native played 23 minutes, scoring six points to go along with four steals. Now he takes on a much bigger role, in a position of need at point for the Orange and Blue.

“Probably one of my bigger regrets about last year is that I didn’t play him there more,” Underwood said about Rodgers at point guard. “He’s always been a very good passer, a very good decision maker, he’s worked extremely hard on his shooting. I’m excited about that, Sencire’s (Harris) been better, Dravyn (Gibbs-Lawhorn) as a freshman is really talented, so we’ll be good at that spot.”

Illinois’ 10-day trip to Spain runs August 4-10, with stops planned in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.