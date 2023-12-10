WCIA — Illinois basketball returns home 2-1 after its first road trip of the young season, a good mark that included the Big Ten opener at Rutgers and two Top 25 match-ups.

The Illini proved their worth with a win over the Scarlet Knights and No. 11 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden. Despite the seven-point loss to No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday, Brad Underwood’s squad is still feeling positive about where they are at this point of the season.

“We’re good. We’re really good. We’re really good, we got a really high ceiling,” Underwood said. “This is a brand new team, we’re really good. We’re really high character, I love our ceiling. I think it’s not even close to being touched. We’ve traveled, we spent time in New York City which is never easy. I think we got a chance to be really good.”

“Our preparation was good, but I feel like our preparation was not the same as we had before FAU and Rutgers,” Quincy Guerrier said. “We just got to do a better job with the scouting report and just being tough.”

Illinois will take a breather for its longest break left of the season. They’ll retake the court on Sunday against Colgate at 12 p.m.