CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois coach Brad Underwood couldn’t help but admire Penn State’s Jalen Pickett’s ability to play ‘booty ball’ against the Illini last season. He also couldn’t stand it, mainly because it worked. The term was coined by Underwood after Pickett and the Nittany Lions torched the Illini sweeping the three games between the two programs, with Pickett, a 6-foot-4, 209-pound guard, repeatedly posting up and backing down defenders, using his size and athleticism in mismatches to score over smaller defenders.

The strategy worked against Illinois in a big way, with Pickett scoring a combined 73 points in those three games, including a career high 41 in State College. Now a year later, Underwood has his own ‘booty ball’ player in Marcus Domask, who scored a game high 32 points against Northwestern Tuesday night in his second 30-point performance this season.

“We knew he could do it cause he did a lot of it at Southern Illinois,” Underwood said about Domask. “I don’t know if we knew it was going to be like this. We really thought about it a lot more with Ty (Rodgers) when we moved him to the point that this a guy who could be a Pickett guy and it’s just blossomed from there.”

Domask only attempted one 3 against the Wildcats, making his only attempt from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6 guard did his damage from the mid-post, making 10 of his 14 two-point field goals. The SIU transfer says his ability to play ‘booty ball’ wasn’t a big part of the recruiting process to bring him to Champaign.

“It was really just one day we had a film session and TA (Tim Anderson) and Tyler (Underwood), they just said we really think you and Ty can really take advantage of guards doing this.”

Domask and the Illini (11-2, 2-0 B1G) return to the court Friday night visiting No. 1 Purdue in a 7:30 p.m. game in West Lafayette. Illinois has never beaten a number one ranked team on the road.



