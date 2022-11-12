CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With a chance to take a commanding hold of the Big Ten West title race, Illinois (7-3, 4-3) could not overcome 12 penalties in a 31-24 loss at home to Purdue (6-4, 4-3).

Everything looked to go the Illini’s way after holding the Boilermakers on their first drive and scoring on the ensuing possession. Junior Chase Brown had 98 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns, but left the game on the final drive with a leg injury. He was able to leave the field after the game under his own power.

Chase and Sydney Brown walk off the field together for the last time as #Illini at Memorial Stadium https://t.co/OfrLgxSMhZ pic.twitter.com/yWHPIs6V7D — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 12, 2022

After an early interception, Aidan O’Connell settled in against the Illini defense throwing for three scores and 237 yards. The Illini’s penalties totaled 121 yards, including five pass interference calls on the secondary. Most prominently, on call on a Devon Witherspoon interception that led to a Purdue touchdown.

Illinois finishes the season on the road, taking on No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 19.