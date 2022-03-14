CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — First-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is already busy at his new jo with the Illini with Spring practice getting set to begin. The University Board of Trustees will vote to make his contract official on Thursday.

The new man from UTSA is on a three-year contract worth $675,000 per season with incentives. That is $75,000 less than what former coordinator Tony Petersen was making last season. Other Illini assistants are also set to earn a yearly raise and are under contract through 2023.