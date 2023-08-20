CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Four years of hard work paid off for Illinois tight end Griffin Moore when he made his first catch of his college career at the ReliaQuest Bowl in January. A 17-yard completion that moved the chains. In the grand scheme of the game, a very average play, but for the Bloomington native, making that catch was a big moment, and something he’s always felt comfortable doing.

“That’s when I’m most confident at any period of my life is when I’m running around and the ball’s in the air,” Moore said. “I feel like I’m going to catch everything.”

Moore says he’s grown more confidence especially with the opportunity to step up into a bigger role for Illinois this season. Luke Ford and Michael Marchese accounted for more than half the total tight end receiving yards last season but they’re both gone, meaning Moore has the chance to see the field more in one season than his past four years combined at Illinois.

“It’s been unique, just not what I’m used to,” Moore said about his role. “Just getting a lot of reps, but taking it day by day and understanding that you know I have room to mess up. I have room to grow. It’s been exciting and it’s been going well.”



“When he wasn’t playing, it was clear that he was preparing like he was the starter,” Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher said. “He’s been preparing and he’s been ready for his moment and he’s getting his opportunity more and more.”

Moore played quarterback at Bloomington High School, throwing for 1,957 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior on his way to All-State honors. He made the switch to tight end at Illinois, but has only appeared in eight games in four years so far in his career. Most of his appearances have come on special teams or as a primary blocker offensively, something he’s trying to change. Moore hopes to show off his athleticism as a more versatile option in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s system.

“That’s the thing I respect about him a lot before he’s even playing he was ready and that was kind of an example we try to make to the young guys,” Discher added. “You don’t know when your opportunity’s going to come, but if you’re ready or not you decide that.”

And that’s exactly what Moore is looking to show, that’s he’s ready for his chance.