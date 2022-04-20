WCIA — The Big Ten tournament is heading to Minneapolis starting next year for the women and in 2024 for the men, the league announced on Wednesday. The men’s tourney will be in Chicago next year before pivoting north. The conference also released its plans to host the Big Ten football championship game in Indianapolis through 2024.

The move to Minnesota will mark the first time the women’s tournament hasn’t been played in Indianapolis since 2015. The men’s event has been in four different cities the past six years with Washington, D.C. (2017), New York City (2018), Chicago (2019), and Indianapolis (2020-22) all playing host.

“We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten Football Championship Game and the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events in cities that feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on these cities.”