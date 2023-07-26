INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The Big Ten football season unofficially begins in the same place it will end, Lucas Oil Stadium. The league is hosting its media days Wednesday and Thursday, with the first seven teams including Illinois on the Colts’ field, then the other seven teams will get their chance the following day.

Coming off the best season in 15 years, the Illini are looking to build upon last year’s 8-5 record. Finding sustained success is something that head coach Bret Bielema and athletic director Josh Whitman have talked about from day one.

Sustained success hasn't been common for the #Illini but Bret Bielema says he's not going anywhere:



"I wanted this to be my last rodeo, signed a contract recently that literally has a no compete with anybody in the Big Ten cause I found my home"



AD Josh Whitman also weighs in

“We got a lot of unfinished business,” Bielema said. “Last year we were a 8-5 team but it broke up into a 7-1 team and a 1-4 team and I focus myself on the 1-4 more than anytime in my career. Obviously they all happened at the end of the year so there had to be some contributing factors that were on me as a coach, development and program wise so I like where we’re at. I like some of the influx of talent. I’ve never felt more engaged with our roster, the way they’re being developed, the way they’re being coached.”

“I feel like we’re in a unique situation because winning them seven games gave us confidence, knowing like we can win but also losing them last few, it put a chip on our shoulder so we got like the best of both worlds,” Williams said. “We got that confidence but we also got that chip, so it’s special.”

#Illini coach Bret Bielema outlines what former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will bring to Illinois this season as a senior analyst



"It's going to be a great tool for me"

Northwestern continues to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons amidst hazing allegations that resulted in longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s dismissal. Interim head coach David Braun fielded questions Wednesday, centered mainly on what happened before he arrived at the school and what’s next for the program.

“How proud I am of the way that our team has come together with all this stuff swirling around our football team,” Braun said in response to a question about keeping his locker room united despite all the adversity.

For Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, seeing what’s happening in Evanston is a chance to ask himself tough questions about what’s happening in his own program.

“Northwestern has policies, they have education, they do a lot of the same things we do and so it’s trying to identify where any gaps might exist and reinforce that messaging back to your coaches and ultimately to your student-athletes,” Whitman said.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti gave his first ‘State of the Big Ten’ speech Wednesday morning, addressing everything from the Wildcats situation to NIL, the transfer portal to the new conference television media rights deal.

“Meaningful collaboration with the commissioners of other conferences and president Baker of the NCAA, combined with legislative support from Congress, is essential to address the changing landscape of college athletics and most importantly to preserve the core mission of providing academic opportunities through athletics,” Petitti said.

Illinois opens training camp next Thursday with the season opener against Toledo set for Sept. 2.