GIFFORD (WCIA) — For a group of coaches that have their differences on the court, there is agreement on one thing: the transfer portal has completely changed the game.

“I’m a bad guy to talk to about the portal because I think it’s ridiculous,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.

“I’d like to see it go away,” Purdue coach Matt Painter added.

Both coaches were at Gordyville USA Tuesday night as special guests for Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s Kickin’ Cancer event, along with Iowa’s Fran McCaffery and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg. The annual fundraiser generated $443,000 towards cancer research, all benefiting the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative. While the purpose of the night was a much bigger cause, the transfer portal was a popular topic of conversation.

“They shouldn’t be able to be free agents whenever they want to be and go shopping, that’s not what this is supposed to be,” McCaffery said.

More than 1,000 college basketball players are looking for a new place to play next season, leaving coaches busier than ever

“It’s a crazy time right now,” Hoiberg said. “The way it works, you may have some arguments with it, but it is what it is. It’s the landscape of college athletics right now and if you don’t figure it out, you’re going to be on the outside looking in.”



“One day at a time,” Underwood added. “It’s literally managing your highs and lows. It’s quick, it’s speed dating. You have to have an idea what you want and need.”

Some coaches like Brad Underwood have embraced the portal, the Illini have signed nine transfers the past five recruiting classes, with more still to come for this cycle. Others like Izzo, Painter and McCaffery have stuck to signing primarily high school players. The Spartans and Boilermakers have each signed two transfers each in five years, the Hawkeyes just one.

“You can’t lose sight of what I was hired to do and that’s build a program, it’s not to put a team together,” said McCaffery. “AAU coaches put teams together every year but we’re building a program and you bring guys in and develop them.”

“I think the secret for us has been not looking at who we’re beating in recruiting but who’s a fit at our place,” Painter said. “If you’re just fielding a team and you’re going back and forth and you just want to have a good team, you’re not going to have a good program.”



“You know this ability to transfer whenever you want, leave whenever you want, do whatever you want, I’m glad it wasn’t like that when I was in school, cause I would have made a lot of bad mistakes,” said Izzo. “It’s a shame but that’s just my opinion and take it for what you want.”