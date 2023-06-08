WCIA — The Big Ten Conference is ditching football divisions, instead opting for protected rivalries and a model that allows teams to play every other conference member in a two-year period.

Illinois will have rivalries with Northwestern and Purdue protected under the new model, meaning they will continue to play each other every year. Including protected opponents, each team will have three teams they play home-and-away in a two-year period. For the Illini, their “two-plays” for the 2024-25 period include the Wildcats and Boilermakers, plus Ohio State. The Illini’s rivalry with the Buckeyes is not protected, and will be swapped out for another opponent after 2025.

2024 ILLINOIS OPPONENTS:

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Purdue

@ Michigan State

@ Northwestern

@ Ohio State

@ Rutgers

@ USC

2025 ILLINOIS OPPONENTS:

Indiana

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

UCLA

@ Nebraska

@ Penn State

@ Purdue

@ Wisconsin