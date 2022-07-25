URBANA (WCIA) — After a long Summer, football finally returns to Memorial Stadium July 30 for Illinois training camp. But before the Illini coaches get on the field, they enjoyed one last outing on the links.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hosted his 2022 golf invitational at Atkins Golf Club, sponsored by the Quarterback Club. Now on the precipice of season two in Champaign, Bielema likes where his team is at this time around compared to last year.

“Just so many indicators that get you excited about the growth that we’ve had from a year ago to this year,” Bielema said. “Not really talking about growth of the players, just expectations. The rule this year to be engaged with our players during the course of the Summer on the field with a football, that part was really unique and entertaining and I think really good for the transitional players. The freshmen that hadn’t been there.”

Bielema also revealed transfer defensive lineman Terah Edwards will have to miss most of camp after a minor procedure on his knee. Freshman Shawn Miller is almost all the way back from a Spring injury to his arm, and two more wide receivers join the Illini from the transfer portal: Kody Case from South Dakota and Jonah Morris from Northern Colorado.