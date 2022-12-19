WCIA — Two weeks from Monday, Illinois will hit the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Aaron Henry will be calling plays for the first time since being named defensive coordinator for the departing Ryan Walters. Two openings on Bret Bielema’s staff is as many as the Illini had last offseason. The head man has some hiring decisions to make, but that’s something he has been thinking hard about.

“Staffing is everything for me. I knew that I wanted to be the voice. Literally when Ryan [Walters] called to tell me he was taking the job, I told him I was taking [Henry] to the coordinator position,” Bielema said. “It was just something I felt really strong about. I think Ryan, and I’ll let him announce them, there are some graduate assistants and quality control people that I know he’s going to pay them a lot more zeros at the end of their pay check than I could do. The part of our defense will be in tact with what we do, how we do it. But we’ll make changes, we made changes from Year One to Year Two during the out of season based on our strengths and we’ll do the same thing this year.”