WCIA — It will soon be easier for college athletes around the State of Illinois to make money off their Name, Image, and Likeness. The state has amended last year’s NIL law, now allowing schools themselves to arrange deals for athletes.

Other states around the country have passed similar laws.

“I think the NIL world, as coaches we want what benefits our student athletes,” Bielema said. “Anything that does that is a positive thing. The NIL has been a little bit handcuffed by different states have different rules. It’s not just one rule everybody, there’s literally 50 different states with 50 different rules. But for us here in Illinois this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The new law will go into affect on Jan. 1, 2023.