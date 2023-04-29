WCIA — The Spring transfer portal window is closing on Sunday as players make their final decisions following Spring practice.

Illinois lost a few big names to the portal, including Calvin Hart Jr., Shammond Cooper, and more. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema tells WCIA that he and his staff were not surprised by any of the decisions that were made.

“I would say that anything we’ve had happen to us isn’t anything we knew wasn’t going to happen,” Bielema said. “We knew that those moves were probably going to be made, those are things that kinda happen in our program. To this point, every kid that’s left, we’ve been able to have a handshake and a hug. A lot of times a lot of emotions because they’ve opted to go onto a different opportunity that gives them more of an opportunity to be on the field which I totally understand.”

Players do not have to make a choice by the end of the window, they only have to have their name entered.