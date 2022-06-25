WCIA — College football recruiting doesn’t get an offseason, especially not anymore with new NCAA rules, like not being limited to 25 scholarships per class anymore.

Illinois is a good example of working through the calendar, as they have had a busy month. The Illini have picked up eight recruits in June alone, a lot of them have come as more recruits have taken their official visits to campus. The coaching staff has only one shot, players are limited to one official visit per school. Bret Bielema makes sure they go all out for each visitor.

“Every story is a little bit different, and that’s the way we approach each weekend,” Bielema said. “Just this past weekend we had a couple unique scenarios, where maybe guys have unique academic interests. You guys know it and we say it a lot, the ‘FamILLy’ thing is something that’s not just printed on a shirt or it’s not just a hashtag in a tweet. We want our guys to feel it, we want our recruits to understand what we’re saying.”

Right now the Illini are ranked as the 33rd best class in the country, according to 247Sports. There are 14 players total in the class, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin is still the top recruit.