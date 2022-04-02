CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football announced Saturday the time for the Spring game on April 21 is being moved up by one hour, from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The reason is for scheduling with the Big Ten Network, who will carry the game nationally.

Orange and Blue Spring Game Update: Kickoff on Thursday, April 21 is now set for 6:30 p.m. CT.



It will likely be the first time many fans get to see the much hyped Illini offense. New Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has called it a pro style mixed with tempo, and many players have said they love the speed the team is using. Head coach Bret Bielema hopes this is the way to a better offense than he had in Year One.

“The better offenses you’ve seen consistently win over time, and that’s what we want. Sustained success,” says Bielema. “There’s a lot of that, where there’s tempo at times, especially at certain areas of the field or certain times of the game, but also there’s a tempo to it that you can protect leads or understand what an offense is trying to do.”

The Illini are about halfway through Spring practices, wrapping up the sixth on Saturday with the first scrimmage of the Spring.