CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Season ticket holders got their first sneak peak the Illinois team Saturday morning, as practices have been behind closed doors this Spring.

The Illini didn’t open the playbook up too much though. Practice was only open for an hour, and while it was not a scrimmage fans got to see the offense and defense battle in preparation for the Spring game next week. With 12 practices down and three to go, head coach Bret Bielema likes where the team is at.

“I believe we’ve had 12 good practices. I explained to them Thursday post practice that that’s not the norm,” says Bielema. “I’ve been around a lot of good seasons, good football teams, championship level teams, I don’t know if I’ve ever put together 12 good practices. I don’t know how good it is, but I know it’s a good practice so I’m excited to see those guys work.”

The Orange and Blue game is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will be aired nationally on Big Ten Network.