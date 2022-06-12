CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Memorial Stadium has a new look. The stadium just got new turf, something that head coach Bret Bielema says was a project pushed up almost two years sooner.

Bielema said putting in new turf can help with injury prevention and it has some identification with uniqueness to the program right now. Plus, he says this will be a great selling factor for recruitment.

“I love the orange,” Bielema said. “One of the advantages that we have in my opinion in recruiting, in fan base, is the uniqueness of orange in your colors, right. We’re one of very few schools in the country that has that so I wanted our field to represent that that’s the Illinois field. When people look at it, you see the logo in the middle of the field.”

Bielema said he had to appeal to keep that logo in the center of the field. He said they were planning on taking it away, but he said athletic director Josh Whitman and lawyers got involved to put it in.