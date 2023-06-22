CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is in the midst of a June boom in recruiting. The Illini started the month with just three commits but have added eight more players in the past three weeks alone, including several in-state players.

Illini head coach Bret Bielema and his staff targeted June to bring in official visitors and the hit rate is paying off. Combine that with the program coming off its best season in 15 years with an 8-5 record and January bowl trip, and four players selected in the NFL Draft, including the highest selected guy in Devon Witherspoon since 1996, and the buzz is high surrounding the team.

“Based on the success that we’ve had recently through our current players that have gone to the NFL has been a huge effect, probably even bigger than high school recruiting to be quite honest,” Bielema said. “Definitely in high school recruiting, in state especially, it’s really starting to pay off the way we’ve been able to recruit the state and some of these players are at a level now that gets you going. I think just the buzz from last year. getting to a point of 7-1 and obviously we didn’t finish the way we wanted, but a lot of people know that height, the crescendo, the getting ranked in the CFP, all that stuff is unprecedented.”