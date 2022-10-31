WCIA — For yet another week, Illinois running back Chase Brown is tops in FBS. The Illini leads the country with 1,208 rushing yards on the ground this season.

Illinois Football Press Conference: pre-Michigan State https://t.co/SMYhF6GUR8 — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 31, 2022

Brown also leads the nation with 36 rushes of 10 yards are more. Not to mention he’s crossed the century mark in all 8 games so far. Brown won’t be a closely kept secret in Champaign for much longer, if he hasn’t already broken into the national scene. His name is starting to be taken more seriously in Heisman conversations, and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is the one spear-heading that campaign.

“Just in the literally last 24 hours from ESPN and other groups that promote and organize that award, reaching out for information, footage, verbiage. It’s a positive sign in the right direction,” Bielema said. “Chase Brown for Heisman and every other award, I’ll scream it as loud as I can. I think he’s playing at an extreme high level.”

Illinois has not had a Heisman finalist since Jim Grabowski in 1965.

The Illini host Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on Big Ten Network.