Bezhanshivili renewed after summer of improvement on, and off the court

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Illinois’ social butterfly, Giorgi Bezhanishvili wasn’t used to spending time alone.

“I really like social interaction, just talking to people,” says Bezhanishvili. “I randomly be talking to anybody, bus drivers on campus, or a cleaning man in huff hall. I really just like to engage with people.”

Giorgi B. with a highlight reel reverse slam on Tuesday night against Penn State #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/OwqgRsbWKA — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 21, 2021

The forward doesn’t see many people outside of the team due to the strict COVID-19 rules. The pandemic has also kept him in Champaign when the season got cancelled in March. It’s been more than a year since the Rustavi, Georgia native has seen his family.

“I’ve never been away from my family for this long, but I have this opportunity to make something out of.”

Bezhanshvli learned to embrace time in quarantine. He says he stayed in shape doing a least 300 sit-ups a day, spending time in nature, and creating a Instagram page to support his new hobby carving wood. Through it all came the lesson of mindfulness, one that’s benefited him on the court.

“It helped me grow as a person, and as a man, but you still can be positive, and still be happy because happiness comes from within us,” says Bezhanshvli.

“It gave him some self reflection and that’s an important thing sometimes, and we’ve been the beneficiary of a very good Giorgi this season,” says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

“It’s been a very tough year, but I’ve learned a lot from it, and hopefully 2021 will be not like 2020,” says Bezhanshvli.

And the new year is already off to a better start for Bezhanshivili who’s found his role coming off the bench. He is Illinois’s second highest scorer coming off the bench, averaging 5.8 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game.

“Whatever opportunity comes out there, I just try to make the best out of it.”