WCIA — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk verbally committed to play for South Carolina on Wednesday after spending the past three seasons at Illinois. The back-up big man played in 24 games last season, making two starts, but averaged just 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with the Illini.

Bosmans-Verdonk will have two years of eligibility with the Gamecocks, who went 18-13 last season. Head coach Frank Martin was fired after 10 seasons with the program, replaced by Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris, who Illinois beat in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March.