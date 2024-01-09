WCIA — When the clock starts, Greg Fink’s job is just beginning. The Illinois statistician and his crew have a big responsibility, keeping track of everything that’s happening on the court.

“Basically I’m putting everything in chronological order from what the spotters tell me,” Fink said. “I see a lot myself but often times the shot goes down and my head goes down to the screen.”

The Urbana native started his current role keeping stats for men’s basketball in 1988, following his father Jim, who did it dating back to the 70’s. It’s allowed Greg to see nearly every game since.

“I haven’t missed probably more than 10 games,” Fink said.

But the big Illini fan hardly has any time to cheer, as he does his best to keep up with what’s happening in front of him, inputting it all into the computer.

“For 20 plus years it was on a laptop with codes like ‘J’ for jumper, ‘R’ for rebound,” Fink said. “Now it’s a touch screen.”

What Greg enters is Rhonda Anderson’s call.

“I call all the shots, rebounds, assists,” Anderson said. “Everything that Greg has to input, I have to call.”

The two have sat next to each other the past three decades, officially recording the history of Illini basketball.

“It’s almost like I see the play but until Rhonda tells me, it’s almost like I can’t enter it, even though I just sat there and watched it,” Fink said. “It’s kind of this little system we have.”

And it wouldn’t be complete without Jeff Baumann, the second spotter who ensures they get it right.

“[Rhonda will] turn to me, ‘Who had that rebound?'” Baumann said. “And that’s my job to be awake enough to actually get that information over to Greg.”

Together they deliver the stats through a system called ‘Genius.’ Their work powers everything from in-house video boards, to what fans see on the ESPN app and bottom line crawl, to the box scores distributed to media and coaches. It all originates from their perch just above Lou Henson Court. Not that Greg has time to think about any of that.

“Never even crosses my mind,” Fink said. “Just focusing on doing the job, that’s really all I’m doing. Just trying not to mess up, that’s my whole goal.”

And when the computer goes down?

“There’s not much you can do until it starts working,” Anderson said.

“Pray that there’s a technical foul or TV timeout in the next 15 seconds,” Baumann said.

“If you miss something, you’re kind of dead in the water,” Fink said.

But this crew rarely misses. They’ve added a TV monitor in the past few years to make sure they get it right, offering a chance to review their work but they take pride in recording it right the first time.

“Everybody has a role and we’ve done it for a long time and so it works really good,” Baumann said.

And when everything goes right, their work is never noticed but seen by all.