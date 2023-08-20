CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tarique Barnes knows a big opportunity awaits his final season at Illinois. Three out of the top five tacklers are gone from last year’s team that finished with the top ranked scoring defense in the country, allowing just 12.3 points per game. Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo led the Illini in tackles in 2022 with 71, followed by Quan Martin (64), Johnny Newton (62), Sydney Brown (59) and Keith Randolph Jr. (53). Only Newton and Randolph Jr. return from that group, the sixth guy on the list was Barnes. The team captain in 2022 knows he will be called upon even more, both on the field and off of it, leading the inside linebackers as the most experienced guy in the room.

“With us having a lot of new guys, like you said a lot of people are gone, a lot of people who were here spent two, three years together, so really knowing and understanding the group of people that you’re with,” Barnes said. “Really knowing and understanding and being a teammate to your team.”

Other linebackers will be called upon to take on bigger roles as well, most notably Kenenna Odeluga and Dylan Rosiek. Both players are redshirt sophomores who played in all 13 games last season, primarily as back-ups and on special teams. Odeluga had the slight edge numbers wise, with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Rosiek posted eight tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one quarterback hurry. Having that base line experience gives linebackers coach Andy Buh more confidence heading into the season.

“Kenenna and Rosiek have been with me for all three fall camps so I feel like I still have a veteran group,” Buh said. “They haven’t had a lot of time out on the field but I still feel like they’re guys that we’ve had in the program for three years.”

Other names to keep an eye out this season at linebacker are Ryan Meed and James Kreutz.

