CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time in longer than Luke Goode would like to remember, he’s finally feeling confident and comfortable on the court. The Illinois junior wing is showing it too, leading the Big Ten in 3-point field goals made with 14, shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc through the first five games. After missing most of last season with a foot injury, Goode is providing a big spark for the Illini from the perimeter coming off the bench.

“I feel like I’m really well integrated into the offense,” Goode said. “I feel confident, my coaches have confidence in me so it’s just easy now. There’s a lot of times where Terrence is driving the ball and kicking it out, and those guys trust me to hit that shot.”



“I do need to get him on the floor more, his efficiency numbers have been great,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Maybe with Nico out there’s some other minutes that he needs to see but he’s been really, really good.”

Goode and the Illini return to the court for a Black Friday night game hosting Western Illinois at 8 p.m. but they will not have freshman Niccolo Moretti. The point guard has been ruled out after going down in the Southern game on Sunday with a foot injury. Underwood said he “hopes not” when asked if the injury is long term. Coleman Hawkins’ status against the Leathernecks is “to be determined” according to Underwood. The senior forward has missed the past two games with a knee injury.