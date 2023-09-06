CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. didn’t plan on new starting quarterback Luke Altmyer to lead the team in rushing in the season opener, but he also isn’t complaining. Altmyer ran for a team high 69 yards in the 30-28 win over Toledo, with the Ole Miss transfer setting career highs in several categories including rushing, passing yards (211), completions (18), while tying his career high mark with two touchdown passes.

“He’s quick, he’s decisive,” Lunney Jr. said about Altmyer’s running ability. “He’s got to do a better job protecting himself out in the open field but I thought he did a really nice job in the run game. It’s one of the reasons it was very lucrative for us to go and recruit (him).”

For Altmyer, the chance to show off his athleticism and that he’s more than just a passer was important to the redshirt sophomore. He’s the first quarterback to lead the team in rushing yards in a game since 2020 when Brandon Peters accomplished the feat.

“I mean I enjoy doing it, it makes me feel like a football player at times, you know what I mean?” Altmyer said. “Throughout the eight months I’ve been here you know not really live at practice and not getting hit around so it kind of feels good.”

And for his teammates, showing he is willing to put his body on the line goes a long way. Altmyer orchestrated the game winning drive, leading the team on a 12-play 64-yard drive that ended with a Caleb Griffin 29-yard field goal to take the lead. Included in that drive, a fourth and four jump ball Altmyer completed to Casey Washington, where he was hit while he threw.

“I learned that he a playmaker,” Illinois junior receiver Isaiah Williams said. “When his name is called, when we need the conversion here and there, he a playmaker.”

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said on Wednesday starting left guard Isaiah Adams practiced and should be ready to play at Kansas Friday night, after Adams left the Toledo game injured. The same holds true for starting cornerback Tyler Strain, who has cleared concussion protocol. Matthew Bailey will not make the trip to Lawrence, still recovering from a foot injury. Bielema added Bailey “has been back with us he won’t be able to play this week but he’ll be back with us I think next week.”

Illinois and Kansas kickoff Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.





