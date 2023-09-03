WCIA — One of the biggest changes for Illinois football going into 2023 was the changing of the guard under center, as Tommy DeVito moved on and Luke Altmyer was ushered in.

The Mississippi native finally made his debut after joining in the Illini in the winter. In the 30-28 win over Toledo, Altmyer threw for 211 yards and a pair of scores to Pat Bryant. The signal caller had one interception, but added 69 more yards on the ground while leading the Illini in rushing. The former four-star recruit has waited for nearly three years to get his shot.

“It was a lot of emotions. In a million years I would have never imagined myself being here,” Altmyer said postgame. “I know God planted me here. He ordained all of this, this night, this game, all of the emotions of the game. To feel this kind of moment now, it really means a lot.”

The Illini have a short week to prepare for Kansas, as they kick off Friday against the Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.